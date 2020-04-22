Amid the nationwide lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay home and maintain social distancing. The celebrities are having their ‘me time’ during the quarantine period and discovering their inner talent. Actor Tiger Shroff who has been sharing throwback videos and pictures since day one of lockdown has now paid his respect to all the stuntmen who work in the action films. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Says 'Disha Patani Must be a Cool Girl if Tiger Spends so Much Time With Her’

Sharing some clips from the shoot of his film Baaghi, where the actor is seen doing action sequence with stuntmen, the 30-year-old star took to Instagram to address these fighters as the ‘real heroes.’ Along with behind the scenes video, he took to the captions and wrote, “Highest respect to all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films all over the world 🙏🙌 as an action hero if there’s one thing i’ve learned, is that the guys reacting to my hits and/or taking them are the real heroes. #baaghi #bts #throwback”. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Shares Her Bikini Picture, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's Reaction Will Crack You up

Tiger has grabbed the title of action hero popularly after playing the main lead in the action-thriller franchise Baaghi, where he is showcasing his chiseled body performing some daredevil action sequences. Also Read - Muskurayega India: Akshay, Ayushmann, Kartik , Kriti, Bhumi Spread Positivity in Inspiring Song

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3. The film, which received mixed reviews from fans and critics, has managed to earn more than Rs 90 crore at the box office. The film has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles. The movie has been backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.