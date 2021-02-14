Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff’s sculpted body is one of the hottest topics in the industry. Fans and friends of the actor have been wondering how did the hot man achieve that incredible body. And Tiger doesn’t shy away from revealing his fitness mantra to his fans as well as to the fitness enthusiasts out there. On Valentine’s Day 2021, he has revealed that doing the action is his first love. On Instagram, Tiger posted a video practicing his stunts. He captioned the post as: “Scary keeping up with action artists all over the film world. Miss being on a set doing what i #firstlove #actionmovies”. Tiger is popular for performing high octane action stunts and dancing skills in his movies. Also Read - This Valentine’s Day, Relive Your Romance Through The Destinations Featured in Romantic Bollywood Movies Over Decades

Last week, Tiger Shroff made his fans’ special with a striking new pool photo that can raise the temperatures. He seemed to be missing having fun in the sun, as he wrote in his caption, “If every sunday could be like…”

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the action-drama Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, Student Of The Year 2.