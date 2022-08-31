Tiger Shroff Reveals About His Relationship Status: Tiger Shroff is one of the hottest celebs who’s making up to the headlines, thanks to the gossip mills. The actor who has a line-up of upcoming releases has currently been in the news for his on going break-up rumours with alleged girlfriend Disha Patani. Speculations have also been rife over his link-up with model-actor Akanksha Sharma. The actor appeared in Koffee With Karan 7 along with Kriti Sanon and made some spicy revelations on the couch. He opened up about his relationship status, infatuations and a lot more for the rumour mills. For the unversed, Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut opposite each other in Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti.Also Read - 67th Filmfare Award 2022: Complete Winners List! Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Shershaah WIN BIG

TIGER HAS ALWAYS ADMITTED HIS LIKING FOR SHRADDHA

Tiger, when asked about his relationship status said, "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around." He further added, " have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!" Tiger and Shraddha have starred together in Baaghi and Baaghi 3. The duo have known each other since childhood and Tiger has spoken about Shraddha as a good friend in his earlier interviews as well.

Tiger and Kriti are reuniting in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath slated to release in December 2022. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan where he co-stars along with Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Trailer: Karan Johar Asks Tiger Shroff About Going 'Commando,' Kriti Sanon Reveals She Auditioned For SOTY - Watch Funny Video

