Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath Teaser Delayed Due To Salman Khan’s Tiger 3? Find Out

As per a report, the makers of Tiger Shroff's Ganapath are considering to change the date of their teaser launch.

Ganapath is scheduled to be released on October 20.

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next release, Ganapath: A Hero is Born. As movie buffs await the release of the film, the producer of the drama, Jackky Bhagnani announced that the teaser of the movie will be unveiled on September 27. However, if the latest buzz surrounding the flick is to be believed, the makers are considering to change the release date for the film’s teaser and the reason is Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Let us find out about the full story.

Ganapat Teaser To Be Delayed Due To Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff and Vikas Bahl are thinking of altering the date of their teaser launch after learning that the teaser of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 will also be out on the same date, September 27. According to reports, both Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are huge fans of Salman Khan and they don’t want Ganapath to clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in any way. As a result of respect and love for the Dabangg actor, the father and son duo are thinking about changing the date of their teaser launch. However, nothing has been made official till now.

The report further states that the teaser for Tiger Shroff-led Ganapath is likely to be launched either on September 26 or September 29.

All About Ganapath

Ganapath – A Hero Is Born will see Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Elli AvrRam, Rahman, Jameel Khan, Girish Kulkarni, Shruthy Menon and Ziad Bakri in prominent roles.

The project will revolve around the life of a budding fighter and his quest to discover his true destiny. Ganapath is scheduled to be released on October 20 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

On the other hand, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fronted Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan’s War, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. With music by composer Pritam, Anay Goswamy has cranked the camera for the sequel. The latest installment in the Tiger franchise will also have Emraan Hashmi in a significant role.

