Mumbai: As theatres will be opening from October 22, 2021, the filmmakers have started releasing the date of arrival of all the pending films on the big screens and this has led to box-office clashes. While Prabhas' Adipurush and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan will release on the same date i.e. August 11, 2021, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 will too face a box-office clash. Tiger shared a new poster featuring Tara on his Instagram handle along with the caption, "Happy to announce that our film Heropanti 2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath."

Heropanti 2 Vs Tiger 3 On Eid 2021?

There has been a constant buzz around the release date of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 on the social media. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that the mega budget action film will hit the screens in 2022 and we assume it may be Eid 2022. Over the years, the release of a Salman Khan film on Eid has become a tradition. However, the film critic mentioned in his tweet that Tiger 3 will be released in second half of 2022, whereas Heropanti 2 will hit the screens on April 29, 2022. So, no clash here! Also Read - Salman Khan Talks About Relationship That Has Lasted This Long: It Has Brought Certain Permanence in My Life

The critic also shared an update on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and the film will be considered as the highest grossing film of 2022.

Heropanti 2 Vs Mayday On Eid 2021

However, Mayday and Heropanti 2 release dates are out and it is believed that they will have a big clash as both share same release dates April 29, 2022. Mayday is an aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh & Me in the lead.