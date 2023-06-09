Home

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff has been duped of Rs 58 Lakh by a person named Alan Fernandes.

Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Duped of Rs 58 Lakh, Mumbai Police Begins Investigation

Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Duped of Rs 58 Lakh: Conning is a serious criminal offence and yet many masterminds have the audacity to break the law and cheat people financially. Bollywood is one of the biggest employment generating industries in India. The lives of celebs are always vulnerable due to the glamour and glorification of film actors and actresses. Not just the fans, but criminals are also obsessed with B-town stars. Tiger Shroff’s mother and Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff has recently been duped of Rs 58 Lakh by a man named Alan Fernandes according to recent reports. A cheating case has been filed at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station.

MUMBAI POLICE FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST THE ACCUSED

The Mumbai police has filed a chargesheet against the accused under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. Alan was appointed as Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company on November 20, 2018. MMA Matrix gym belongs to Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha, and the two were looking after all the activities there as the actor was busy with his professional commitments, as reported by India Today. The accused allegedly took a lot of money for organizing a total of 11 tournaments in India and overseas through the company. The total amount of fees collected from December 2018 to January 2023 was Rs 58,53,591 in the company’s bank account. The Mumbai police, statement read, “Ayesha Shroff, wife of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468 and fraud of Rs 58 lakhs. Probe underway,” as reported by ANI.

CHECK OUT ANI’S VIRAL TWEET ON AYESHA SHROFF’S CHEATING CASE:

Ayesha Shroff, wife of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468 and fraud of Rs 58 lakhs. Probe underway: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

Ayesha was previously filed a complaint against actor Sahil Khan in 2015 over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation and an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore.

