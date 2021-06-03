Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against two Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff after they were seen roaming in the streets of the city without any reason. On Thursday, Mumbai Police’s tweet read: “In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19.” Also Read - FIR Against Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff For Roaming in Mumbai Without a Reason

When a photographer shared the news on Instagram that Tiger and Disha in trouble for heading out during lockdown, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff defended her son and asked the paparazzo to get his facts right. Ayesha wrote, “You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in “roaming” at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you!” She added, “For your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Denies Having Extramarital Affair, Calls Nisha Rawal’s Stories 'Baseless'

Ayesha Shroff further wrote: “Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he’s providing to front line workers!! That’s coz he himself doesn’t talk about it! So don’t judge till you know. Thank you.” Also Read - Disha Patani - Tiger Shroff Get Pulled Over by Mumbai Police While They Were Enjoying Car Drive

News agency ANI had carried the report stating, “An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn’t give a valid reason to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.”

Disha and Tiger have been close to each other for a very long time. They leave adorable comments on each other’s Instagram profiles. A few months ago, Disha had gone for a lunch date with Tiger’s family and they enjoy each other’s company.