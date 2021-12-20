The daughter of Jackie Shroff, Krishna Shroff isn’t a Bollywood celebrity like her brother Tiger Shroff or her father, but she does have a loyal fan base. She is known for raising the fever on Instagram with her strict fitness regime and washboard abs. The star kid is presently on vacation in Kashmir, and her sexy midriff is causing quite a stir online. While followers couldn’t help but wonder if Krishna was feeling cold in Kashmir’s snow-capped mountains.Also Read - Yodha: Disha Patani Joins Sidharth Malhotra For Karan Johar's First Action Franchise

Tiger Shroff’s sister is dressed in baggy pants and a full-sleeved crochet crop top, which she is sporting with boots. Her outfit was completed by a black zipper jacket and a lovely beanie with a fur top. Her outfit accentuates her toned physique amid extreme winters in the paradise of the Earth. Also Read - Elli AvrRam Speaks on Playing The Second Lead in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Ganpath

Fitness enthusiast, Krishna shared a glimpse of her trip on Instagram and wrote, “Chillin.” One of the users commented, “Yaar tum ladkio ko thand nhi lagti hai kya,” while another one said, Arey thand nahi lag rahi tumhe ?? Hum toh kukud gaye the.”While netizens are still intrigued, we can’t get enough of her superbly formed figure. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Becomes The Youngest Actor To Have An Eid release? Check Here

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend and an actor, also commented on Krishna’s photo, stating, “Wow,” and we couldn’t agree more. Sister Shroff, who manages and dazzles in every photo she takes, has stated that she will not work in Bollywood unless her brother is involved.

Krishna seems extremely close to her brother and never leaves any chance to appreciate the actor. She also discussed how the entire family bonds through fitness and motivates one another in an interview with Indian Express. Fitness freak graced the covers of several magazines, and her images were raising the hotness quotient on the internet. When it comes to dressing up and posing, Krishna Shroff has a distinct sense of style.

Is Krishna Shroff your favourite star kid? Watch this space for more updates on your beloved celebrity kid.