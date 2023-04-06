Home

Entertainment

Tiger vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand to Bring Ruthless Face-off Between Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan

Tiger vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand to Bring Ruthless Face-off Between Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to have a face-off in Pathaan vs Tiger and it will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

‘Tiger vs Pathaan’: Siddharth Anand to Bring Ruthless Face-off Between Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan

Tiger vs Pathaan: The Bollywood spy-universe is witnessing a post-Big Bang moment. After it was reported earlier that Jr NTR will join War 2 as the antagonist, another movie from the spy-universe has locked the face for the designation of the director. The film Tiger vs Pathaan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of Pathaan. The film will showcase a ruthless face-off between two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Talking about the new development, a veteran trade source said, “Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

You may like to read

Earlier, the fans of Sidharth were disappointed with him not directing War 2 — the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster directorial when Ayan Mukerji was given the charge as the director but, it seems like producer Aditya Chopra is entrusting Sid with a bigger responsibility having seen his brilliant work of extracting the best out of SRK and Salman in the cross-over scene from Pathaan and also looking at his brilliant track record at the box-office considering his blockbuster hattrick with Bang Bang!, War and Pathaan.

The source further mentioned, “YRF’s war chest and its entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster.”

YRF Spy Universe is now one of the biggest IPs in Indian cinema. From a timeline point of view, YRF’s spy universe started in 2012 when Salman Khan took charge as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. In 2017, Salman reprised the role of the super-spy in Tiger Zinda Hai. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan made his entry into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in War. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF spy universe as the super-agent Pathaan and delivered a mammoth global blockbuster.

However, the crossover of spies from this universe only began with Pathaan in what will go down in the pages of history as one of the best cinematic moments of mainstream Hindi cinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.