16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar passed away as she committed suicide on June 25 in New Delhi’s Preet Vihar residence. The reason behind her death is still unknown and, as per the latest reports, the police investigation is underway. The news of her death was confirmed by her manager Arjun Sarin, who took care of her work and endorsements. Arjun said that work is not the reason for her death as she was doing well and gave a hint on her personal life. He said, “This must be due to something personal…work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar.”

Siya Kakkar had all the fame, over 1M followers on TikTok, and more than a lakh followers on Instagram. Her fans are in a state of shock and took to social media to pay tribute. One of the users wrote, “#SiyaKakkar TikTok star who is just 16 and known for her dance video dies by suicide in Delhi. Why is it that so many young people who are budding stars are ending their life so quickly ?”

Another wrote, “#siyakakkarSuicides are increasing day by day we have to put efforts to stop it.Please try to understand other peoples help them if they are worry Give them space if they http://need.Love selflessly”.

Siya’s last post on Instagram was published six days ago where she can be seen dancing. She wrote, “And Its TIME to get knocked out by this lethal combination of an Epic Punjabi Song and an enchanting beauty. Watch the King of Desi Hip-Hop Bohemia, soulful singer JS Atwal along with Lola Gomez in the official video of Our Latest Single, “Sharaabi Teri Tor”. The Most Awaited Song of 2020 is OUT !! Watch the Video Now.”

View this post on Instagram Siyu katty🐥🌻🌟🌈♥️ A post shared by Siya Kakkar (@siya_kakkar) on May 15, 2020 at 12:06am PDT

May her soul rest in peace!