In the wake of India-China face-off in Ladakh, the government of India has now banned 59 Chinese app which also includes the popular TikTok app. The app was not only being used by commoners but also by celebrities and many rose to fame with their dance and acting videos. From celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra to David Warne, famous personalities have built their own fan base on the Chinese app.

Celebrities reacted to the big decision taken by the government. TV actor Rashami Desai supported the move and said that it is the time to show them the power of Indians. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and wrote, "Let's be united, please. Can we be a responsible citizen and support the current situation instead of just playing blame games and trolling one and other? #LetsBeUnited #India #ProudIndian #SupportIndia #ThisTooShallPass." (sic)

Nia Sharma tweeted, “Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again!” (sic)



Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Superbbbbbbb 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @PMOIndia excellent news #JaiHind #BoycottChineseProducts #BoycottChineseApps.” (sic)



Kushal Tandon reacted by tweeting ‘Finally’ followed by a heart emoji.



Chinese short-video making app TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the Indian government order to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, and is not sharing any data of Indian users with the Chinese government. The Indian government on Monday banned apps like TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns as India-China bilateral relations remain strained after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live, and others.

With inputs with IANS!