TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Found Dead in Mall Parking: TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead at an LA Mall parking lot on Thursday. The cause of Cooper's death is still unknown and it is being investigated. Coroner Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9 according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-office. Cooper exhibited no evidence of violence to his body and no foul play is suspected as per TMZ. Variety reports Cooper shared a video of himself lying in bed with the message, "Who else b thinking they gon die young a*?" just hours before his death.

Cooper Was a Mental Health Advocate

Variety reported GoFundMe, set up to help with funeral expenses, that mental health was important to him. He had formed a Discord group on June 5 where he and his followers could share their experiences with mental health. "Come join if you're truly into getting your emotions out, or anything," he stated in a TikTok video. "I developed (the platform) because I adore you guys and know how much I struggle with it." He added, "I want you guys to feel comfortable and not alone."

Cooper had 1.77 million TikTok followers, where he posted funny skateboarding and fashion videos. He also claimed to have 427,000 Instagram followers and called himself a fashion model. Cooper had worked with TikTok stars Jxdn and Nessa as well. The 19-year-old was a guest on Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry's Barstool's BFF's show just last week.

