TikTok star Siya Kakkar is the fourth personality from the entertainment industry to commit suicide in the last one month following actor Preksha Mehta, celebrity manager Disha Salian and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Siya’s death on June 25 has left her fans, friends and family in shock. The Delhi Police is investigating the suicide case of 16-year-old. Also Read - TikTok Star Siya Kakkar's Suicide Case Latest Update: Was She Being Threatened For Her Music Videos? Delhi Police Investigates

The latest reports say that the police seized Siya Kakkar’s mobile phone during the time of the investigation. The cellphone had a lock so they took the help of her family to unlock the gadget. All her call records, messages, emails will be scanned to check the reason of her suicide. No suicide note has been found so far. The Delhi Police believes that the TikTok star was battling depression. “Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi on June 25. She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy. No suicide note has been recovered,” said DCP to India Today TV. Also Read - OPINION | Fans' Cringeworthy Reactions to 16-Year-Old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar's Death by Suicide Brings us to Square One of Mental Health Discussion

In the coronavirus lockdown, Siya Kakkar used to record her videos from her Delhi’s Preet Vihar home. As the reports suggest, the police will question her family, close friends as well as authorities from her school. Siya’s Facebook page says she used to study in St. Xavier’s High School, New Delhi and was a part of the Physics Society at St. Stephen’s College. Also Read - Chubby-Cheeked Toddler Says Three Magical Words on Loop in THIS OG Cute Video, Leaves Internet Smitten | WATCH

Her manager Arjun Sarin talked to the media about Siya’s death and revealed that she was a bright girl who was constantly thinking about her next video. He mentioned that Siya was doing well professionally. But he gave a hint that personally she might be going through something. “This must be due to something personal…work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar,” he told the media.

May her soul rest in peace!