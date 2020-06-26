TikTok star Siya Kakkar‘s suicide has sent shockwaves around. The 16-year-old girl was famous for sharing her music videos on the social media app. On Wednesday, she was found hanging to the ceiling fan of a room in her Preet Vihar’s residence where she lived with her family. While the family members are still inconsolable and under shock, Delhi Police has begun an investigation in the matter. As per reports published in Dainik Jagran and Amar Ujala, the police have been told that Siya was being constantly threatened for her music videos on TikTok. Who was threatening Siya and why was she being threatened still need to be answered. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Talks About Ankita Lokhande, Says She Visited The Family in Patna After Actor's Demise

Her manager in Delhi named Arjun Sarin talked to the media about Siya's death and revealed that she was a bright girl who was constantly thinking about her next video. He mentioned that the news of Siya's demise is a great loss and he had never imagined that she would take such a drastic step. Arjun denied knowing anything that was troubling Siya professionally. He said that there was nothing that Siya was bothered about and she had appeared totally normal even during the last call they had. "This must be due to something personal…work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar," he told the media.

Siya's suicide has triggered discussions around depression in young kids and teenagers and how awareness regarding the same should be a part of our basic educational setup. Several social media users believe that kids who struggle with the stress of studies and live in a competitive world should also be educated about mental health.

May the girl rest in peace!