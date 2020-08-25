The overnight ban of TikTok in India had left millions TikTokers mourning for their fan base and popularity. As TikTok’s ban seems like a distant memory now, many TikTok stars have flocked to Moj, a video platform created for netizens to showcase their creative talents. Moj is a home-grown regional language social media app just like TikTok and was developed in 30 hours, and reached 50 million users in 30 days. The Moj app is available in 15 Indian languages — Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi and Urdu. Also Read - TikTok Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration's Executive Order

Junaid Malik, who was well-known for posting comedy video clips and lip-syncs on TikTok has almost 1 million Moj followers and over 7.1 million likes. Another TikTok star Arbaz Khan, who is also an actor, model, fashion blogger, YouTuber and Instagrammer, has gained almost half a million followers on Moj. Beauty Khan, a TikTok celebrity popular for her dance moves and her unique fashion, continued entertaining her fans on Moj and crossed over 500,000 followers and 2.5 million likes.

Piyanka Mongia and Arishfa Khan were immensely popular on TikTok and were among the top 10 TikTokers. They moved to Moj 2-weeks back, and already garnered almost 1 million followers.

“Moj understands the space better than anyone in the present context. It gives me a very strong platform strength. I am completely convinced with the growth Moj can offer to the creators. If the platform can reach from zero to 50 million active users in about 40 days, imagine what Moj can achieve in a longer phase.” said Arishfa Khan, a popular digital influencer

Piyanka Mongia who had a massive fan following on social media platforms said “I am really excited to be a part of the Moj journey and completely flattened by the product capabilities. Creating content is equally exciting and easy on Moj and motivates to create more content on the platform. I have decided to come on Moj due to its active users and promise of fan following it offers which is way ahead of the curve. I am completely elated by comments from my fans and followers. Moj being an Indian platform, it’s also a matter of pride for me to contribute to the government’s Atmanirbhar initiative.”

With the current user sentiment where everyone is looking for a stable local platform, people have realized that it’s important to put energy and efforts on the right channel. Along with other alternative apps, Moj has emerged as viable entertainment platform within a short span of time, allowing users to create content in 15- and 60-second spurts.

Moj is supported by an easy UI, robust editing tools and advanced filters. Moj has also announced that it will help build a creator eco-system on the platform. With the new update on both iOS and Android, the Moj app now provides users with creation tools backed by powerful editing capabilities, a vast music library, camera filters and special effects for users to create highly engaging and fun original content.

As part of the creators’ program, Moj will look to encourage and grow high-quality creator talent on the platform by promising creators with all kinds of assistance like workshops, training etc. to help them succeed on the platform.

Moj was launched on Google Playstore on July 1 and has consistently ranked among the top apps on it. It is Made in India app and the description on the play store reads as: Moj aims to bring a global community of creators to one platform so that users can meet “tens of millions of celebrities and talented artists” from around the world on the app and also get to make friends with young people from their city or neighborhood.