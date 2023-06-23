Home

Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut Alleges Movie Mafia is Running Fake Reviews Against Her Film

Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut has alleged that movie mafia is running fake reviews against her movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut’s production venture Tiku Weds Sheru released on OTT and received mixed reviews from cinephiles. The rom-com starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui marks the Bollywood debut of Avneet Kaur. Avneet, who is younger to Nawazuddin has also portrayed his love interest and their age gap has been addressed in the movie. Recently, there was a lot of outrage among a section of netizens over the kissing scene between the lead actors shown in the trailer. Nawazuddin, in an interaction with India Today, responded to the trolling and opined, “Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq’ for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don’t know romance.” Now, Kangana has reacted to the negative reviews on Tiku Weds Sheru.

KANGANA RANAUT TAKES A DIG AT MOVIE MAFIA

The actress turned producer took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes all the shayari in the film is written by me.. also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaign started even before it’s release. Anyway, it’s streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people that you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don’t go by paid fake trends or reviews. also do write your feedback after you watch it… Happy watching Tiku Weds Sheru.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO TIKU WEDS SHERU:

I finally watched #TikuWedsSheru.” The film is truly great and takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. Kangana practiced what she preached. Nawaz and Avneet’s performances are marvelous. Their chemistry is consistently great throughout the film… pic.twitter.com/wfrJfRL7As — ~V (@im_on_dope) June 22, 2023

Watched @Nawazuddin_S and @iavneetkaur #TikuWedsSheru with the entire family and it turned out to be such a wholesome film! At the end, my dada ji said “#NawazuddinSiddiqui ki film dekhi bahut dino baad” @amazonprimenow @KanganaTeam is acing the producer game! #SaiKabir well done pic.twitter.com/P0W1jfWJVH — Ishaan Bakshi (@bakshi_ishaan) June 23, 2023

The Reason Behind Why #AvneetKaur Pull Off Emotional Scenes So Well , #KanganaRanaut Was There To Guide Her On Sets We all Know K Is Legend When It’s Comes To Emotional Breakdown Scenes 🔥 #TikuWedsSheru #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime pic.twitter.com/qQ2QSUAsew — Pooja #Tejas ✈️ In Cinemas Soon.. 😇🇮🇳 (@PoojaKRFan) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru is such a MESS. Barring glimpses of Avneet’s potential, the screenplay takes the shape of utter randomness. Is this satire? A romance of misfits? Or just an aged man taking his daughter to her 12th grade conti! The profanity is excessive & I want my time back pic.twitter.com/806ZvzeBgg — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 23, 2023

I just finished #TikuwedsSheru on #AmazonPrime! Full of comedy, romance, drama! So entertaining! #NawazuddinSiddiqui & #AvneetKaur‘s onscreen chemistry was lovely. I Love this movie! Film is an absolute gem! Special shout-out to #KanganaRanaut who never disappoints Us. pic.twitter.com/hqX7EgesQT — Nikhil (@Risenik) June 23, 2023

In 2021, director Alaukik Desai confirmed that Kangana will be playing the lead role in Sita – The Incarnation. He stated that, “What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you, SS Studio, for your immense support and belief.” Kangana will next be seen in her directorial epic Emergency, where she essays the role of Indira Gandhi.

