Bollywood actors Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor laud Jaya Bachchan’s remark in Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session on Tuesday. The veteran actor demanded the support of the government against the defamation of Bollywood in the drug nexus case and also slammed Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan for their statements. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan Gives Zero Hour Notice To Rajya Sabha Over 'Alleged Conspiracy To Defame The Film Industry'

Richa wrote on Twitter, “Mrs Jaya Bachchan started her career with legend Satyajit Ray and then went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Watch this to see the face of fearlessness. The ‘agents’ and khurchans participating in the deliberate vilification of Bollywood will self-destruct like bhasmasurs. #respect.” Also Read - Anubhav Sinha Backs Jaya Bachchan Over Drug Probe, Says, 'Make Ravi Kishan Aware of Dirty Bhojpuri Songs'

Taapsee Too shared the tweet and wrote, “For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect.”

Dia tweeted, “Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, “I want to be her when I grow up.”

During the monsoon session, Jaya sent notice to Rajya Sabha an ‘alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry’. Earlier, Jaya said, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

She added, “I am grateful to Ravi Kishan that Bollywood and drug usage was discussed in the Parliament. There should also be discussion on the Bhojpuri industry – the language and art has been misused to feed the poison of vulgarity to an entire generation for past 30 years. That should also be discussed, he is responsible.”

On a contrary, Ravi Kishan said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal. Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries.”