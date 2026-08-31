Govinda missing from daughter’s Tina Ahuja’s Raksha Bandhan pictures, sparks separation rumours with Sunita Ahuja

Tina Ahuja shared glimpses of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Sunita Ahuja, Yashvardhan, Krushna Abhishek, and Arti Singh. Govinda was notably missing from the pics.

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Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja shares Raksha Bandhan celebration pics (PC: Instagram)

Raksha Bandhan brought the Ahuja family together, but Tina Ahuja’s latest social media post has caught attention for a different reason. The actor shared a series of pictures and videos from the family celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the festive gathering. Sunita Ahuja, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Krushna Abhishek, and Arti Singh were all seen joining in the celebrations. However, Govinda was missing from the pictures. His absence comes at a time when his marriage to Sunita has been under public scrutiny, with divorce rumours, and comments about their personal life making headlines in recent weeks.

Tina Ahuja shares Raksha Bandhan celebrations with family

Tina Ahuja took to social media to share moments from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Tina captioned the post, “Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! #latergram #rakhi.” In one of the pictures, she posed with her brother Yashvardhan and mother Sunita. She was dressed in a yellow traditional outfit, while Yashvardhan wore red and Sunita was seen in white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Ahuja (@tina.ahuja)

The post also included videos from the celebrations. Tina was seen tying a rakhi to Yashvardhan, while other clips featured her cousins Krushna Abhishek, and Arti Singh. The family appeared to be enjoying the festive occasion together.

While the pictures showed several members of the family, fans were quick to notice that Govinda did not feature in any of the photos or videos shared by Tina.

Govinda missing from Tina Ahuja’s Rakhi pictures

Govinda’s absence has drawn attention mainly because of the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with Sunita Ahuja. The couple’s marriage has been the subject of public discussion after Sunita made comments about problems in their relationship.

She had also alleged that Govinda was involved with another actress. The controversy gained further attention after Govinda was photographed with his upcoming film Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar at an airport. Govinda has denied the allegations.

The latest Rakhi pictures, therefore, have led to questions about why Govinda was not present for the family gathering.

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja controversy

The speculation around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has continued for several months. Reports previously claimed that Sunita had filed a divorce petition, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. However, Govinda’s manager later confirmed that the petition had been withdrawn.

More recently, Krushna Abhishek has also avoided commenting on the family controversy. When paparazzi questioned him about Govinda and Sunita at Mumbai airport, he asked them not to bring up the matter.

Govinda’s absence has certainly sparked conversation, but there has been no official statement from the family on this.