Tina Datta Reveals Her Cooking Fiasco In Bigg Boss 16 | WATCH VIDEO

Before entering Bigg Boss, Tina had taken a special class from her mother on cooking.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss is a game of newness and adventure, where the contestants not only reveal their true personalities but also take away lots of new skills and stories with them. One such is this sixteenth edition of the much-loved Colors’ show. Uttaran actress Tina Datta made an entry this season and since then she has been making it to the headlines.

Before entering Bigg Boss, Tina had taken a special class from her mother on cooking. Talking of Tina, the actress has been playing her game upfront. She vocalizes her opinions and keeps up with those bold stands. She is known for her fashion, style, wit, humor, sassy comebacks, and game vision.

WATCH TINA DATTA IN THE KITCHEN WITH HER MOM

She has been upfront, all out there expressing her point of view, and stood by her bold stands. We’ve seen the actress make some pleasing delicacies in the kitchen.

In an UNSEEN video, the actress expressed her cooking thrill as well as her newly learnt skill to Soundarya Sharma. She was seen saying how she got stressed when there were 5 new guests in her home, to today, where she is cooking for 15 people. Tina has always said that she is a quick learner and this special skill is like a new feather on her cap.