Tip Tip Barsa Paani Recreation: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi was released last week and since then the buzz is high as the box office collection has been unstoppable and also the sexiest song Tip Tip Barsa Paani received all the love from critics and the audience. Sooryavanshi's Tip Tip Barsa Paani has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. It is the remix version of Akshay and Raveena Tandon's original song from the film Mohra. The 1994 film was helmed by Rajiv Rai.

The original composer Viju Shah recently spoke to India Today and shared his thoughts on the recreation of the song. He said, "I knew they were using Tip Tip Barsa Paani in Sooryavanshi. I got a call from a few friends who said it's your music and I had to tell them that I haven't done the music for this version. From whatever little I have heard of the song, I don't get a feeling that it's recreated or sounding very different. It's almost similar to mine and they have also used the original singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. So it sounds even more close to the original. A recreation is when you keep the original composition intact but change a bit of the arrangement. Like in Ankh Maare, they changed the singers so it sounded a bit more different, but the new Tip Tip sounds exactly like the original composition. But I am happy that even after 27 years, people are enjoying the song and giving it love. Also, the younger generation hasn't heard these tracks. Recently, someone asked me if I have heard the track Saat Samundar. I made him listen to the entire soundtrack of Vishwatma and that's how he discovered my music."

Viju Shah gave an advice to the today's filmmakers to pick those tunes that went unnoticed. "Also, today's generation hasn't heard these tunes so that's another reason many filmmakers turn to remixing popular songs from previous years. But my word of advice to them is that pick up tunes that went unnoticed. You don't have to necessarily remake the big hits. There are so many beautiful compositions that can get a new lease of life through this recreation process."

