Tisca Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to mother Pammi Arora after her passing, ‘Mum had a…’

Tisca Chopra opened up about personal loss as she penned a touching message for her mother Pammi Arora, sharing memories and gratitude for the life lessons she left behind.

Sad news recently shared by family of Tisca Chopra touched many fans across social media. Actor posted emotional message remembering beloved mother and moments spent together across many years.

Photographs shared along message showed warm family memories and reflected strong bond between mother and daughter. Words written by actor carried mixture of grief gratitude and love while remembering beautiful life of parent who guided her with kindness and positivity.

Tisca Chopra shares news of mother’s passing

Actor Tisca Chopra later revealed that beloved mother Pammi Arora passed away on March 7. News reached fans through emotional post where actor remembered mother as person filled with warmth humour and kindness.

Along with photographs featuring family moments actor wrote deeply personal tribute describing how mother carried light spirit even during difficult moments. Words revealed that people who met Pammi Arora often connected with her instantly because of cheerful personality.

The heartfelt tribute by Tisca Chopra

Tribute shared by Tisca Chopra highlighted simple life philosophy often repeated by her mother. Pammi Arora believed problems should not remain heavy burden for long. Her approach toward life followed popular Punjabi phrase “Mitti pao” meaning let things go and move forward.

Actor wrote that smile of her mother often resembled moon appearing through clouds bringing calm feeling to everyone around. Instead of judgement she preferred humour optimism and warm conversation.

Lessons that shaped life of Tisca Chopra

Actor also explained how mother influenced both personal life and creative journey. One lesson remained especially memorable. Pammi Arora often encouraged her daughter by saying person already carries one “no” inside pocket so step outside and search for “yes”.

According to Tisca Chopra this simple advice taught courage persistence and confidence. Actor also credited mother for artistic instincts that shaped career in storytelling performance and creative expression.

Check out long note penned by Tisca Chopra for her beloved mother here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial)

Life and legacy of Pammi Arora

Pammi Arora spent many years working as respected educator. Students affectionately addressed her as Arora Ma’am because of caring teaching style and encouraging nature. Even while facing health challenges including cancer and hip fracture she maintained resilient spirit and continued spreading positivity among family friends and students.

About Tisca Chopra

Beyond personal tribute fans also reflected on successful journey of Tisca Chopra across cinema digital series writing and direction. Actor gained wide recognition through role in Taare Zameen Par.

Later projects expanded her presence through films short cinema and streaming shows including Hostages. Her short film Chutney earned major appreciation and awards while recent directorial project Saali Mohabbat marked new step in creative career.

