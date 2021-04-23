Mumbai: Veteran actor, director, producer and writer Lalit Behl passed away on Friday, April 23, after contracting coronavirus. He was 72 and is survived by his wife, actor Navnindra Behl,

and his son, director Kanu Behl. Actor Adil Hussain confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote: "Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss!"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta re-tweeted Adil's tweet and further mourned the demise of Lalit Behl. "Oh dear… the terrible news just doesn't stop", Hansal wrote.

Lalit Behl was seen in films like Titli, Mukti Bhawan, Made in Heaven and Judgementall Hai Kya. He made his big-screen debut in his son Kanu Behl’s own first film Titli in 2014, magnificently playing an abusive patriarch. Lalit Behl was also impressive in Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Mukti Bhawan, in which his character insists on going to Varanasi to live out his final days.

May his soul rest in peace!