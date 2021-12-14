Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi got married to Yashowardhan Mishra on December 11. Dilip took to social media to welcome his son-in-law to the family. He also penned a long heartfelt note on the occasion. “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan 🙏🏻😇”.Also Read - WHAT! Is Taarak Mehta's Tappu Aka Raj Anadkat Quitting Show After Controversies Regarding Munmun Dutta?

Dilip Joshi was seen having too much fun at his daughter’s wedding sangeet that went viral. The bridal pics of Niyati have gone viral for all the right reasons. Niyati looked stunning in a cream and red banarasi silk saree, which she accessorised with red bangles, layered pearl necklace, matching earrings and matha patti. But what caught our attention was Niyati’s grey hair. She flaunted her hair with utter pride – setting a new benchmark! Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi Jams At His Daughter's Wedding, Fans Say 'Jetha Bhai Chaa Gaye'

Have a look at Niyati Patel’s beautiful wedding pictures here: Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Looks Fabulously Hot In Latest Photo, Fans Go 'Wow'