TMKOC producer Asit Modi reacts after 16-year-old travels 900 km to Mumbai to act in show: ‘Sapne zaroor dekho…’

A 16-year-old boy travelled nearly 900 km from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai hoping to become an actor on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Asit Modi has now reacted to the incident.

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Asit Modi (PC: Instagram)

How far would you go to chase a dream? For one 16-year-old fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, that dream took him nearly 900 km away from home and all the way to Mumbai. The teenager reportedly left his home in Chhindwara’s Madhya Pradesh hoping to find an opportunity to act in the much-loved sitcom. His journey eventually caught the attention of the police, and the incident soon reached the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Now, Modi has addressed the situation and shared a message for young people who dream of making it in the entertainment industry.

MP teen travels 900 km to Mumbai to act in Taarak Mehta

The incident reportedly involved a 16-year-old boy from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, he left home on August 6, telling his family that he was going to school. Instead, he went to the Chhindwara railway station and boarded a train to Nagpur. He took a connecting train from Nagpur and arrived at Goregaon station in Mumbai. From there, he went to Film City.

The teenager was later found wandering alone near Film City in Goregaon. When questioned, he reportedly told the police that he had travelled to Mumbai because he wanted to become an actor and hoped to get an opportunity on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The police contacted his family and ensured that he was safe.

TMKOC producer Asit Modi reacts to 16-year-old travelling to Mumbai to join show

The news also reached TMKOC creator and producer Asit Kumarr Modi, who acknowledged the youngster’s passion but stressed that chasing a dream should not mean putting oneself in danger. He further stressed that education, safety and the trust of parents should not be ignored while pursuing a career in entertainment. Modi also urged youngsters to involve their parents or guardians in their plans instead of taking risky steps on their own.



While, sharing a note on Instagram, he wrote, “Dream big. Follow your passion. Work hard for it. But always remember that the journey towards your dream is as important as the dream itself. Your education, your safety and the trust of your parents must always come first. Never take a step that could put you at risk or leave your family worried about you. Speak to your parents, involve them in your dreams and pursue every opportunity through the right and responsible channels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asit Kumarr Modi (@officialasitkumarrmodi)

Asit Modi urges young actors to follow dreams responsibly

Reacting to the incident, Asit Modi said that young people should dream big and work towards their goals, but should also think about the journey they take to reach them. He added, “It always makes me happy to see young people passionate about acting and entertainment. Talent will always find an opportunity when combined with preparation, patience, and the right approach.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer also made it clear that aspiring actors do not need to take extreme steps to get noticed. According to Modi, the show has given opportunities to several young artistes over the years, but preparation and patience remain important. He also advised anyone hoping to work on TMKOC to approach the show’s official casting team through the proper channels and only with the knowledge of their parents or guardians.

He further wrote, “Keep studying. Keep learning. Keep dreaming. Keep working towards your passion. Sapne zaroor dekho… unhe poora bhi karo. Bas sahi raaste se.”

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is India’s longest-running television sitcom. It premiered on July 28, 2008, and has aired well over 4,000 episodes on Sony SAB. Asit Kumarr Modi is the main owner and creator. He runs the company (Neela Film Productions) that makes the show.

People love Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because its family-friendly humor, relatable chacarters, and everyday stories can be enjoyed by all generations together.