Mumbai: Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child. On Monday, the singer took to social media and dropped an adorable picture in which Shweta can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing the news, Aditya wrote, "Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon" along with a baby face emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section with heartwarming wishes and love. Actor Vikrant Messay wrote, "Baby Nanu on the way. Kamaal". Singer Shreya Ghoshal also commented, "Wow!! Heartiest congratulations ♥️♥️♥️ What a wonderful news!" Neha Kakkar also congratulated the couple and wrote, "Wow.. How beautiful!! Congratulations to both of you." Telelvision actor Avika Gor, Singer Saleem Merchant, Neeti Mohan, Sachet Tandon, Aditi Singh Sharma, Anushka Sen also sent congratulation messages.

Last year Aditya Narayan had said that by the time he retires from television in 2022, he will “probably be a father.” However, the singer later clarified that his statement was misinterpreted and that he will make an announcement as and when it happens. “We are still a year and a half away from the end of 2022. So, I am quite sure that with all the time in hand and all the romance that’s happening, it’s bound to happen. But I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened. All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house, and am now looking forward to taking this forward,” Aditya said.

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in December 2020 after dating each other for nearly 10 years.

Congratulations to Aditya and Shweta!