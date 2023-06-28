Home

‘To Attack Kusha’s Character…’ Zorawar Asks People to Not Shame His Estranged Wife Kusha Kapila After Their Divorce Announcement

Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia shared a note in his Instagram stories, urging people to stop attacking his estranged wife Kusha Kapila after the two announced a mutual divorce in an official statement.

Zorawar shares note for Kusha after divorce announcement (Photo: Instagram/ Kusha Kapila)

Zorawar’s post for Kusha after divorce announcement: Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia’s divorce announcement broke the internet. The estranged couple released an official statement on Monday night about their mutual decision in ending their marriage. A day after the same, Zorawar took to his Instagram stories to write a note, urging people to not attack or shame Kusha after the announcement.

As soon as the divorce announcement was made, people on the internet began to circulate theories about the reasons behind the separation. A section of internet users, owing to what we have learned via age-old patriarchy, blamed Kusha for ending her marriage with Zorawar. Many also speculated about her alleged affair with fellow comedians and influencers. Another section blamed her success for the end of the relationship.

Zorawar condemned the same theories in his Instagram post that he made in the wee hours of Wednesday. He called ‘vile attacks on Kusha’s character shameful’. His full post read: “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better (sic).”

Kusha and Zorawar married in the year 2017. The two were loved by their fans for their chemistry and creative collaborations. The actor, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, revealed how it was a perfect wedding for the two of them. She said in the 2019 interview, “We got married 2 years ago, today & it was perfect. It wasn’t an extravagant affair – I didn’t even buy any jewellery!”

Kusha and Zorawar will continue to co-parent their furry kid Maya as they head for the divorce proceedings.

