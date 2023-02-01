Home

‘To my Beautiful Wife…’! Nick Jonas’ Emotional Speech For Priyanka Chopra Makes Desi Girls Bookmark Him For Husband Goals – Watch

Nick Jonas unveiled his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in an event on Monday and his speech at the ceremony made everyone go emotional. He simply thanked his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra and mentioned his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Watch the viral video here.

Nick Jonas viral video: It was a special day for Priyanka Chopra and her family as the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. It was also the occasion where the actor finally revealed the face of her child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, something else is now making the fans go crazy on the internet.

A video of Nick’s speech from the event is being widely circulated on social media for everything that he says in those few minutes. The American singer, who married our desi girl in the year 2018, thanked her and mentioned their baby daughter in his quick speech at the special event. Nick said he can’t wait to embarrass his baby daughter by taking him back to this place when she grows up.

The popular singer says, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, ‘Hi, babe.’ I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends (sic).”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF NICK JONAS’ SPEECH THANKING PRIYANKA CHOPRA AT EVENT:

While Priyanka kept smiling, blushing, feeling proud, and at the same time occupied with her daughter during the speech, Malti was busy playing in her lap. The video has made fans appreciate Nick even more. One fan commented on the video and wrote, “This speech is so sweet, love the way how Priyanka mom was looking at Malti with so much love ❤️ (sic),” another said, “😍😍🙌👏👏Sooo sweet! Love🥺❤️ (sic).”

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter last year via surrogacy. The couple was joined by Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner who are married to Nick’s brothers, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, respectively. Your thoughts on Nick’s speech though?