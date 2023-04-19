Home

Tollywood Actor Allu Ramesh Dies at 52 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh died on Tuesday, April 18 due to cardiac arrest in his hometown of Visakhapatnam.

Allu Ramesh Death: Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh died on Tuesday, April 18, in his hometown of Visakhapatnam. He was 52. Allu passed away due to cardiac arrest. Director Anand Ravi took to social media to break the news of his untimely demise, which left many of his fans and colleagues in the industry in shock. He wrote, “From day one u have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine Miss you🙏🏻 om shanti”.



Allu Ramesh was seen in Napoleon, Tholu Bommalata, Madhura Wines, etc. and his last release was Anukoni Prayanam.

Recently, Allu Ramesh was seen in the popular web series Maa Vidakulu as the lead actress’ father. Despite playing small roles, Allu gained recognition for his unique coastal accent and exceptional acting skills.

May his soul rest in peace.

