Tamannaah Bhatia Hails Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi Look in Emergency, Calls Her 'Brilliant'

Tamannaah Bhatia Hails Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi Look in Emergency: Kangana Ranaut has found an admirer in Tollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia who lauded her Indira Gandhi look in Emergency. Kangana was earlier praised by Hollywood make-up artist David Malinowski who said the actor resembled former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana who has a cordial rapport with Tamannaah received accolades from the latter for her new avatar. Tamannaah took to her Instagram stories and shared Kangana's picture from Emergency teaser. Kangana's production company Manikarnika Films has produced the Indira Gandhi biopic and the teaser released on July 14 has garnered 41 million views and trending number 1 on YouTube.

Check out the Instagram story of Tamannaah:

Tamannaah Praises Kangana’s Indira Gandhi Look

Tamannaah captioned her post as, "Bloody Brilliant @kanganaranaut." Kangana in no time responded to Tamannaah's sweet gesture and shared the screenshot in her Instagram stories captioning it with heart emojis. Kangana feels Emergency reflects an important period of Indian political history. Kangana in a statement said, "Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that's why I decided to tell this story. Playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced on the film's shoot."

Kangana has once again donned the director’s hat post Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi for Emergency. She will soon be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Indian Air Force pilot.

