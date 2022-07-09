Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Reunite For SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are collaborating after 12 years for their upcoming project SSMB28. The makers Haarika & Hassine Creations took to their twitter handles to share the news and tweeted, “The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @ursTrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023!”Also Read - Saba Azad Drops Pic From Paris Vacation, Gives Photo Credit to Hrithik Roshan: 'Not a Selfie...Image by Hrithik'

Check out the official announcement tweet:

The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! 🔥 The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug✨ Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023! pic.twitter.com/m4g6m3p9Ad — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) July 9, 2022

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram have earlier collaborated for blockbuster hits like Athadu and Khaleja, and the duo is all geared up to reunite after a long gap of over 12 years. SSMB28 is produced by S Radha Krishnan and the pre-production of the project has already begun as the film will go on floors on August 2022 and will hit the screens on Summer 2023. Mahesh Babu fans had overwhelmingly positive response to the grand announcement. Also Read - Did Hrithik Roshan Refuse to Shoot in UP? Vikram Vedha Makers Break Silence

Check out the fan tweets:

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata after smashing box office records recently released in OTT as well. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

