Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence on Divorce With Samantha Prabhu: Naga Chaitanya has finally opened up on his divorce with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga, who is busy with the promotions of his latest release Thank You, stated that his separation with Samantha has changed him a lot and he's glad to see himself as an entirely new person. Samantha and Naga announced their separation on social media on October 2021. Samantha had sparked the divorce rumours after she dropped Naga Chaitanya's family name Akkineni from her social media platforms. The ex-couple had issued a joint statement on their separation. Reportedly, Naga wasn't happy with Samantha's choice of bold roles post marriage. Naga's father Nagarjuna Akkineni was also unhappy with Samantha continuing to select bold characters.

Naga Says He Has Become a New Person

Naga, in one of his interactions spoke about his divorce and said, "During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person." Naga's ex-wife Samantha recently spoke about her divorce on Koffee With Karan 7. Samantha had said, "It has been hard. But it's good now. It's fine. I am stronger than I have ever been." When Karan Johar asked her if there are any hard feelings, she replied, "Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes."

KJo further quizzed Samantha and asked, "So it's not an amicable situation right now?" Samantha pointed out, "Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah."

