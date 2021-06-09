Kolkata: After Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan broke the silence on her separation from husband Nikhil Jain, now she is rumoured to be expecting her first child. The couple is reportedly not staying together for the last six months. Adding fuel to the controversy, as per ABP Ananda, Nikhil was not aware of Nusrat’s pregnancy and reportedly maintained that child isn’t his because they have not been in contact for months. Also Read - Nusrat Jahan Alleges Her Marriage With Nikhil Jain is 'Invalid' In India, Her Assets Are 'Illegally Held Back' | Read Full Statement

Amid the crawling controversy, writer Taslima Nasreen penned down her opinion on the same and wrote in Bengali in a Facebook post, “If indeed Nusrat is in love with her co-actor Yash and if he is the father of Nusrat’s child as some reports have claimed, it would be better if the Nusrat and Nikhil part ways. While she admitted that she had felt happy when Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot, without falling prey to the fact that they belonged to a different religion, she added that Nusrat seemed to be independent and self-reliant woman. Taslima added that independent women are usually confident and have self-respect and they do not need to depend on a man to bring up a child.” Also Read - Nusrat Jahan's Marriage With Nikhil Jain Going Through Rough Patch? This Is What Actor Has To Say

There are also speculations about their divorce. Also Read - Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's Marriage on The Rocks? Here's What The TMC Leader Has to Say

The actor-turned-politician alleged that their marriage is ‘invalid’ in India as the wedding happened was according to Turkish law. She has further alleged that her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets, have been ‘illegally held back’. She also alleged that her ‘funds were mishandled’ from various accounts without her knowledge. Nusrat divided her statement into seven points where she said that her marriage with Nikhil is not legal in the eye of law.

It’s been quite some time since the reports of Nusrat and Nikhil’s marriage in trouble are doing rounds. It was earlier reported that she was getting close to her SOS Kolkata co-star Yash Dasgupta and they were also on a trip to Rajasthan recently.

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot on June 19, 2019 after dating for a while. She got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Turkey in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tollywood celebrities.