Kolkata: A renowned Bengali television actor Payel Mithai Sarkar has filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell of the Kolkata police. She reportedly received an obscene message from a fake account of a director. The actor told the reporters on Sunday that she accepted the friend request from the Facebook profile of a well-known director. She further said that the account had several photos and work-related documents. Initially, the Facebook user offered her a role in a movie and then sent her an obscene message. Soon after she uploaded a screenshot of the message on her Facebook profile, the user deactivated the profile. She later discovered that the account was fake.

Payal said in a statement, “I understood soon afterward it was not the verified account of…sir. The fake account had many inconsistencies I realised when I checked later. But I went ahead with the complaint as I want to punish those who abuse, stalk and harass women and girls on social media. I have got all the cooperation from the police.”



After the complaint was registered, the inquiry was transferred to the Barrackpore police as she lives in an area that comes under its jurisdiction. The police said that they are working on tracing the accused.

The director, who the accused impersonated as, is also likely to file a complaint. He said in a statement, “I was totally in the dark about such developments till now. But I would request everyone to contact me over the phone or through my office. Not sending a request to cast him/her through social media. There can be many fake social media accounts of personalities. Such things give a bad name to people like us.”

On July 11, another Tv actor had filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata police after she received rape threats from an anonymous on Instagram.