Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan finally broke her silence on separation with husband Nikhil Jain. She revealed in a long statement that her marriage with Nikhil was according to Turkish law and is invalid in India. She has further alleged that her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets, have been ‘illegally held back’. She also alleged that her ‘funds were mishandled’ from various accounts without her knowledge. Nusrat divided her statement into seven points where she said that her marriage with Nikhil is not legal in the eye of law. Also Read - Bengali Actor Yash Dasgupta, Several Others Join BJP Ahead of West Bengal Elections 2021

"1. Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on "separation", by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid, and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law.

"2. My visit to any place for business or for the purpose of leisure, should not concern anyone with whom I have separated. All my expenses have always been borne by me contrary to claims by "someone".

“3. I would also state that I have solely borne the expenses for my sister’s education and my family’s well-being, from day one, as they have been my responsibility. I need not use or keep anyone’s Credit Card, which I am not related to anymore. This too can be backed up by evidence.

“4. The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my Account by accessing my Bank Accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned Banking Authority and a Police Complaint shall be filed shortly. “In the past, details of all family Accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members were aware of any Instructions given to the Bank via. Our Accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the Bank & if need be, would release proof of the same.

“5. Also, my belongings, including my Clothes, Bags, and Accessories still remain with them. I am disheartened and disappointed to state that all my family jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets has been illegally held back by them.

“6. Being “rich’ does not always give a man the right to act as a victim & belittle the woman alone, in this society. I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity.

“7. I would never speak up about my personal life or anyone I am not related to. Thus, people who call themselves “normal people” must not entertain anything which is not related to them. I would request the media to refrain from questioning the wrong person, who has not been a part of my life for long now. Turning a “Sadaharon” person, as claimed by someone, into a “Hero”, giving one-sided stories to malign my image is not desirable. I would earnestly request my friends from the media to not give unnecessary mileage to such people or situations. Thank you, Nusrat Jahan.”

Is Nusrat Jahan dating Yash Dasgupta?

It’s been quite some time since the reports of Nusrat and Nikhil’s marriage in trouble are doing rounds. It was earlier reported that she was getting close to her SOS Kolkata co-star Yash Dasgupta and they were also on a trip to Rajasthan recently.

In a conversation with Calcutta Times, Nusrat reacted to the rumours of her affair and said that the affairs of her personal life are not for the public and she is not going to comment on anything on these rumours pertaining to her marriage or relationship. She said, ““The affairs of my private life are not for the public. People have always put me on trial. But this time, I am not going to comment. People can only judge me for my work as an actor and nothing else. Be it good, bad or ugly, it is my personal life and I am not going to share it with anyone.”

Earlier today, she also shared a picture of herself and wrote, “I won’t be remembered as a woman who can keep her mouth shut… and I’m ok with that…. #throwbackpic #deserted #retrospective (sic).”

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot on June 19, 2019 after dating for a while. She got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Turkey in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tollywood celebrities.