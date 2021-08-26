Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, as per the reports. She was admitted to the Neotia hospital in Kolkata on August 25 and reportedly, she was driven to the hospital by Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta. The 31-year-old actor visited the hospital for a check-up and later was admitted. As per the hospital source, Jahan gave birth to her son around 12:20 pm and both mother and child are doing well and are under the care of doctors.Also Read - TMC Martyr's Day: Mamata Banerjee Tells Regional Parties To Oust BJP, Pitches For United Opposition

Meanwhile, Nusrat's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said in a statement, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot on June 19, 2019 after dating for a while. She got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Turkey in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tollywood celebrities. The marriage ceremony took place in accordance with the Turkish Marriage Regulations. However, the actor later released a statement and claimed that their marriage was 'invalid'. She has further alleged that her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets, have been 'illegally held back'. She also alleged that her 'funds were mishandled' from various accounts without her knowledge. Nusrat divided her statement into seven points where she said that her marriage with Nikhil is not legal in the eye of law.

She is also rumoured to be dating her SOS Kolkata co-star Yash Dasgupta.