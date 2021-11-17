Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jahan’s marriage is ‘not valid’, the Kolkata court has declared on Wednesday.ording to Turkish law and hence, it is not valid in India. The court said that the legal wedding did not take place between the estranged couple. The court said in its order, “It is declared that the alleged marriage held on 19/06/2019 at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid. The suit is, thus, disposed off on admission.”Also Read - 24-Year-Old Turkish Woman Who is Over 7 Feet Named Tallest Female in The World | See Pics

Nikhil had filed for an annulment after Nusrat called their marriage invalid in India. He further mentioned that he requested Nusrat to get the marriage registered but she avoided his requests. In a nine-point statement, he also addressed Nusrat allegations of illegally keeping her belongings and mishandling her funds.

Nikhil had said in a statement, "These are legalities, I don't really want to comment on anything she's said because the matter is sub judice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court. I have filed for an annulment in Kolkata, we have been separated since November last year."

On June 9 this year, TMC MP Nusrat had released an official statement claiming that the marriage with Nikhil was according to the Turkish law, and hence is not valid in India. She has further alleged that her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets, have been ‘illegally held back’. She also alleged that her ‘funds were mishandled’ from various accounts without her knowledge. Nusrat divided her statement into seven points where she said that her marriage with Nikhil is not legal in the eye of law.

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot on June 19, 2019 after dating for a while. She got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Turkey in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tollywood celebrities.