Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has finally reacted to the reports of her marriage with Nikhil Jain going through a rough patch. The reports suggest that Nusrat is getting close to her SOS Kolkata co-star Yash Dasgupta and also that the duo was on a trip to Rajasthan for New Year’s. Also Read - Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's Marriage on The Rocks? Here's What The TMC Leader Has to Say

Reacting to the news, she told a website that the affairs of her private life are not for the public. She was quoted as saying, “The affairs of my private life are not for the public. People have always put me on trial. But this time, I am not going to comment. People can only judge me for my work as an actor and nothing else. Be it good, bad or ugly, it is my personal life and I am not going to share it with anyone.” Also Read - 'Love' and 'Jihad' Don't Go Hand-in-hand; Before polls, People Come Up With Such Topics: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Yash also reacted to the reports of him getting closer with Nusrat and said that he has no idea about her personal life with husband Nikhil. He said, “I go on road trips every year and this time I went to Rajasthan. Anyone can make a trip there, right? And as far as Nusrat’s marriage is concerned, I have no clue about her personal problems. Please ask the concerned person about it.” Also Read - Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan Accused of Contempt of Court For Visiting Durga Puja Pandal Despite HC Ban

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot in June 19, 2019 after dating for a while. She got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Turkey in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tollywood celebrities.

