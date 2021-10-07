Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his 25th film titled ‘Spirit’. The details of the film are currently being kept under wraps. However, the movie will be released worldwide in multiple regional and international languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.Also Read - Radhe Shyam Makers Call Rift Between Prabhas-Pooja Hegde 'Baseless' | Read Full Statement

Prabhas talked about his 25th movie and expressed excitement for the same. “This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it’ll be a special film for my fans too,” Prabhas said. He also mentioned that the movie will present him in an ‘avatar’ which fans are eagerly waiting for. “It’s an amazing storyline and I can’t wait to start working on SPIRIT as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time,” the actor added. Also Read - Mission Impossible 7 Director Christopher Mcquarrie Denies Prabhas Being in Film, Read His Post

Producer Bhushan Kumar talked about the movie and said the Spirit will be one of his biggest projects. “It’s always been a pleasure working with Prabhas. Spirit will be our fourth film after Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush and it can’t get bigger and better than this. This will also be our third project with Sandeep who has already delivered the blockbuster Kabir Singh and is now working on Animal. Spirit will not only be one of our biggest projects but it will also be a very special one as it’s Prabhas’ silver jubilee film as well,” he said.

Filmmaker Sandeep expressed excitement for working with Prabhas and said that it’s a pleasure to work with India’s biggest superstar. “Announcing 25th film with India’s biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas will be a great level of excitement and I’m sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot,” he said.

Are you excited for Prabhas’ 25th film?