Vizag: Producer Mahesh Koneru passed away on Tuesday morning following a cardiac arrest. The producer was reportedly in Vigaz when he breathed his last. Mahesh Koneru was known for films like Sabhaku Namaskaram, 118, Thimmarusu and Police Vari Hecharika. He was also a close friend of actor Jr NTR and was also his PRO for some time now. Following the news of Mahesh’s death, Jr NTR took to Twitter and paid condolences to the family. “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell-shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear,” Jr NTR wrote.Also Read - Ram Charan Shares Unseen Picture From Sets of RRR As He Sends Birthday Wishes To SS Rajamouli

With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear. pic.twitter.com/VhurazUPQk — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 12, 2021

Also Read - Alia Vs Alia Clash At BO: RRR To Have Box Office Clash With Gangubai Kathiawadi | Check Release Dates

Screenwriter Kona Venkat also paid tribute to Mahesh Koneru and tweeted, “I’m shocked beyond belief… A great human being and a good friend Mahesh Koneru is no more… A Pillar of strength to Tarak.. We had lot of memories together in the recent times.. Very sad .. Rest in peace my friend.. we will always miss you.” Also Read - RRR Released Postponed: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer NOT To Release On October 13 | Here's Why

I’m shocked beyond belief… A great human being and a good friend Mahesh Koneru is no more… A Pillar of strength to Tarak.. We had lot of memories together in the recent times.. Very sad .. Rest in peace my friend.. we will always miss you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e4NU5UFiZQ — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) October 12, 2021

Mahesh Koreru started his career as a journalist but soon started working as a PR for celebrities. He ventured into film production in 2019 with Nandamuri Kalyanram’s ‘118.’

May Mahesh Koneru’s soul rest in peace.