Ranbir Kapoor Calls Prabhas His Favourite PAN India Star: Ranbir Kapoor, whose Shamshera hit the theatres on July 22 and is all geared up for his fantasy-drama Brahmastra is all praise for Prabhas. Ranbir, in one of his recent interviews revealed that his favourite PAN India star is the Adipurush actor. The Shamshera star had also called Prabhas a ‘darling’ referring to him as a dear friend. In a video shared by one of Ranbir’s fan accounts, a host can be heard asking Ranbir about his favourite actor, to which Ranbir says, “I would say, I also love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great but if I have to choose one, I’ll say darling Prabhas.”Also Read - Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s Comeback Film Crashes At The Box-Office, Shows Cancelled

Check out this tweet by a Fan Account:

Your favorite pan india star Ranbir Kapoor :- #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/W3pqDlhNxN — Darling prabhas💟 (@On14thjan2022) July 17, 2022

Also Read - Exclusive: Shamshera's Ranbir Kapoor on Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Being Typecast, And Alia Bhatt - Watch

Prabhas – The Baahubali of Mass Entertainers

Prabhas is the only superstar to have four Pan India films to his credit, making him one of the celebrated actors in India. He amasses a humungous fan following both in India and overseas. Prabhas, who is one of the most popular Tollywood stars shot to fame with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series making him a household name all over the nation. The actor has a line-up of mega-releases in-store including Om Raut’s Adipurush co-starring Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, KGF: Chapter 2 fame Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Nag Ashwin’s Project K. Project K also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Also Read - Shamshera Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Period Actioner is an Ode to 60s-70s Revenge Sagas

Ranbir will next year be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is also starring in Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas, check out this space at India.com.