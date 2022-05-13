Sarkaru Vaari Paata Collects Rs 75 Cr Worldwide: Mahesh Babu’s much anticipated action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata garnered a whopping Rs 75 Cr on its opening day. The film directed by Parasuram co-starring Keerthy Suresh registered a huge opening on its first day. Recently, striking a controversy over ‘Bollywood cannot afford me,’ comment the Tollywood superstar has set up the cash machines with enormous worldwide collections. According to entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has raked in Rs 75 Cr worldwide and is headed towards becoming a blockbuster.Also Read - Mahesh Babu Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to 'Bollywood Can’t Afford Me' Statement, Says, 'He is Absolutely Right'

According to Columnist and film industry tracker Manojbala Vijayabalan, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is among the top three Indian openers at worldwide box office. The film is next to RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 at global box office. SVP has also made a decent debut at UK and Ireland box office as it stands at number 4 with Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, Downtown Abbey: A New Era and This Much I Know To Be True at number 1, 2 and 3 respectively. Sandra Bullok-Channing Tatum starrer The Lost City could retain fifth position. Manobala also tweeted that SVP has crossed Acharya’s lifetime US box office collections on its first day itself. The Mahesh Babu starrer earned $1.3 million in a single day.

Check out the official tweets by Manobala Vijayabalan:

USA🇺🇸 BO#SarkaruVaariPaata with $1.3m BEATS #Acharya[$984K] lifetime in a single day. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

Top 3 openers of 2022 at WW BO.#RRR – ₹ 257.15 cr#KGF2 – ₹ 165.37 cr#SarkaruVaariPaata – ₹ 75.21 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

SVP debuts at #4 in UK & Ireland BO#DoctorStrange #DowntonAbbeyANewEra #ThisMuchIKnowToBeTrue #SarkaruVaariPaata#TheLostCity The one and only Indian film in the list. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

Andhra Box Office reported that SVP is the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu.

Check out this official report:

SVP is also co-produced by Mahesh Babu and has a budget of over Rs 60 Cr. The Tollywood supertsar has also backed Major, a biopic on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The story and screenplay is penned by Adivi Sesh who plays the titular role in the film.

