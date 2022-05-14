Sarkaru Vaari Paata Enters Rs 100 Cr Club: Mahesh Babu starrer action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata crossed Rs 100 crore on its second day. Though the earnings of the film dropped to Rs 27.50 Cr from Rs 75.21 Cr at day 1. Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) is the eighth movie of the Telugu superstar registering an all time record of highest number of $1.5 million clubs from Telugu film industry. SVP‘s collections at the Andhra Pradesh box office also further dipped from Rs 52 Cr on its first day to Rs 17 Cr on Saturday.Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata Collects Rs 75 Cr Worldwide: Mahesh Babu's Action-Drama Debuts No 4 at UK-Ireland Box Office

#SarkaruVaariPaata AP/TS Box Office Day 1 – ₹ 52.18 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 17.06 cr

Total – ₹ 69.24 cr GOOD working second day numbers.#MaheshBabu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 14, 2022

#SarkaruVaariPaata crosses $1.5M mark at the USA BO. Superstar #MaheshBabu holds the RECORD for highest number of $1.5M clubs from TFI. Total – 8 movies. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 14, 2022

#SarkaruVaariPaata ENTERS ₹100 cr club in just 2 days. Day 1 – ₹ 75.21 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 27.50 cr

Total – ₹ 102.71 cr STRONG hold. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 14, 2022

According to Andhra Box Office SVP became the third highest day 1 grosser from Tollywood next to RRR and Radhe-Shyam. The Mahesh Babu starrer surpassed Pushpa: The Rise and Bheemla Nayak among top five post pandemic biggest openers from Telugu film industry.

#SarkaruVaariPaata : Pretty Ordinary 2nd Day even considering the weekday. But it is performing better than feared. Whether it will be enough is a question for Weekdays! pic.twitter.com/IXMUx9gN7r — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) May 14, 2022

However, Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala believes SVP is heading towards becoming a blockbuster. According to Ramesh, the film has managed a decent advance booking for the third day.

Official : #SarkaruVaariPaata Day2 Shares Nizam – 5.2cr

Ceeded – 1.45cr

UA Area – 1.65cr

East – 1.08cr

West – 45L

Guntur – 51L

Krishna – 89L

Nellore – 41L Total AP&TS Day2 Share: 11.64cr Extraordinary Day2 ( working day)#BlockBusterSVP@urstrulyMahesh — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2022

2 Days share 48.53Cr in AP& TS #SVP DAY- 3 begins on a strong note with Super Solid Advance Bookings A sensational weekend on cards for the #BlockbusterSVP #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPMania @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/7PNihS6sRd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2022

SVP is also co-produced by Mahesh Babu and has a budget of over Rs 60 Cr. The Tollywood supertsar has also backed Major, a biopic on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The story and screenplay is penned by Adivi Sesh who plays the titular role in the film.

