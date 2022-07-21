Samantha Ruth Opens up on Broken Marriage With Naga Chaitanya: Samantha Ruth Prabhu accompanied Akshay Kumar on the third episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Samantha opened up on her separation with Naga Chaitanya at Karan Johar’s celeb chat show. The actor also admitted that she and Naga do have hard feelings towards each other ever since they parted ways. KJo, while speaking to Samantha on her divorce, mentioned, “In your case, I think you were the first when you and your husband decided to part ways.” Samantha corrected the host saying, “Ex-husband.” Karan then said, “Sorry ex-husband. When you and your ex-husband part ways. Did you feel a lot of trolling was a result of you putting yourself out there?” Samantha responded to the filmmaker’s question and stated, “Yes, I can’t complain about it because I chose that path to be transparent and when the separation happened I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life. I didn’t had answers at that time.”Also Read - Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Gets Mixed Reaction From Netizens, Ramya Krishnan Steals The Show

Samantha Jokes About Rs 250 Crore Alimony

Samantha further elaborated, "It has been hard but it's good now. I am stronger." When Karan asked her, "Do you guys have hard feelings?" Samantha replied, "There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes." She also said, "It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future." The actor also spoke about the rumours that she got ₹250 crore in alimony and joked that she would expect the IT department to come knocking any day and she'd show them how she got nothing at all. Samantha pointed out that the rumours dissolved on their own when media realised how ₹250 crore a little to large an amount to lie about.

Samantha and Naga in a joint social media statement announced their separation on October 2021, ending their four-year long marriage.

