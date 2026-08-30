Tom Cruise confirms Days of Thunder sequel after 38 years with Anne Hathaway, will hit theatres in…

The long-awaited follow-up to the 1990 racing film is officially moving ahead, with Tom Cruise returning and Anne Hathaway joining the cast for the new instalment.

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Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway to star in Days of Thunder sequel (PC: IMDb)

The racing world of cult classic and unforgettable Days of Thunder is set to return to the big screen after nearly four decades. Tom Cruise has confirmed a sequel to the 1990 film and Anne Hathaway will be joining him in the new chapter. The announcement has brought the long-running racing franchise back into the spotlight. Cruise revealed the news on August 29 through social media while sharing a picture from Daytona International Speedway. Cruise is expected to return as hot-headed NASCAR driver Cole Trickle while Hathaway will step into a new role connected to the racing world.

Days of Thunder sequel gets a summer 2028 release

Cruise made the sequel announcement from Daytona International Speedway on the day of the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The location was a fitting choice because Daytona has a strong connection to the story and visual identity of the original Days of Thunder. The announcement confirmed that Hathaway will be part of the follow-up alongside Cruise.

A video accompanying the announcement featured Hathaway while pregnant. She said she would have her baby and then make the movie. The moment offered a brief glimpse into the unusual timing of the production announcement while also confirming her involvement in the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Tom Cruise to return as Cole Trickle

Cruise is expected to reprise the role of Cole Trickle the ambitious NASCAR driver he played in the first film. The original story followed Cole as he entered the demanding world of professional stock-car racing. His character was known for his aggressive approach on the track and his determination to establish himself among experienced drivers.

Hathaway is reportedly set to play a team owner and engineer. Her character would therefore have a direct connection to the racing side of the story and bring a different perspective to the franchise.

Who is directing the Days of Thunder sequel?

Jonathan Levine is attached to direct the sequel. Jerry Bruckheimer, Tommy Harper and Tom Cruise will serve as producers. The new film therefore brings together a fresh creative team while retaining Cruise at the centre of the project.

The original Days of Thunder was directed by Tony Scott and featured Cruise alongside Nicole Kidman and the late Robert Duvall. The movie followed Cole Trickle as he moved from dirt-track racing into NASCAR where he faced tough competition personal setbacks and a serious crash before pursuing both racing success and romance.

How successful was the original Days of Thunder?

Released in 1990 Days of Thunder became a major commercial release. The film earned $157.9 million worldwide which is equivalent to more than Rs 1,320 crore when converted at the stated rate. Its combination of racing action and Cruise’s lead performance helped establish it as a notable sports drama of its era.

The upcoming sequel will now revisit that racing world 38 years after the original film. With Cruise returning and Hathaway joining the franchise the next chapter is scheduled to reach theatres in summer 2028.

What to expect from the Days of Thunder sequel

The sequel will bring the franchise back nearly four decades after the first film while introducing Hathaway to its high-speed racing setting. Cruise’s return as Cole Trickle connects the new story to the original while the reported role for Hathaway suggests that the sequel could explore the business and engineering side of professional racing alongside the action on the track.