Tom Cruise: Hollywood’s Top Gun Who is Impossibly Unstoppable at 61

A glimpse at Tom Cruise's legacy as Hollywood's Top Gun who is impossibly unstoppable at 61.

Tom Cruise: Tom Cruise is the biggest example of rags to riches story and living the American dream. The actor who has time and again proved to be the most bankable movie stars of Hollywood, initially had humble beginnings like any achiever who have made it big in life. Tom has become symbolic of high-octane actions films meant for edge-of-the-seat thrills. His charismatic persona both on and off-screen have paid off over the years in making the Mission: Impossible franchise as one of the most saleable brands in movie business. The positive reception and accolades coming out for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One indicate the actor’s strong connect with audiences across the globe.

TOM CRUISE REDEFINES SPY-THRILLER GENRE WITH M: I SERIES

The M: I series came out in the mid-90s and early 2000s when Hollywood was obsessed with rom-coms, gangster sagas and the newly discovered sci-fi thrillers. Tom, not only acted in Mission Impossible (1996), but also backed the film as a co-producer. His character transformation from the underdog and naive agent Ethan Hunt to the larger-than-life spy in Mission: Impossible 2 created a new legacy of espionage thrillers. Over the years, the death-defying action stunts, grand VFX and the iconic background score established M: I as the fun-slick actioner that was loved by the youth. Tom was mostly part of action movies apart from a few rom-coms or historical actioners like Valkyrie and The Last Samurai. Be it spy films, love stories or emotional dramas, what worked for the actor was his sheer conviction in the script and the character. Despite of receiving not so favourable reviews, he created his own brand identity.

TOM CRUISE TURNS M: I SERIES INTO THE MOST BANKABLE MOVIE FRANCHISE

Unlike Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Christian Bale, Tom was lesser into experimental cinema in terms of playing diverse characters. However, what worked in his favour was his risk-taking ability. Whether it is pushing himself beyond the comfort zone physically or working 24/7 towards making a successful venture, the M: I actor’s hard-work and dedication has often resonated with his fans. It is not just about making entertaining films, but his benchmark for success to the aspirational masses who dream for attaining the unachievable. Whether it is manifestation or an outcome of working round the clock, the title Mission: Impossible relies on Tom’s shoulders. His unbelievable journey as an action maverick that continues to stay relevant even after 27 years is a milestone in itself. It is not the screen character Ethan Hunt, but Tom’s unstoppable quest towards the impossible that transcends into a majestic cinematic experience.

TOM CRUISE SAYS HE MAKES MOVIES ONLY FOR THE AUDIENCES

Tom, in an interview clip gone viral had spoken about that he never focuses on awards but rather cares for the audiences. He had said, “I make movies for audiences. I don’t really think about awards either. When I’m making movies, I’m not thinking about that. I’m literally thinking about that family that are going out to the theatre – for them to have that experience. You know, I believe to lead is to serve. I make movies for the theatres and distribution. So, when you look at the films I have made, it’s not about me. It’s about us. It’s about that experience together. That’s what I do. And that’s why with Top Gun: Maverick I was like, no, this movie is coming on theatres. I want that big-screen experience for an audience. I want it for myself to watch, for other filmmakers and I also want other actors to have that opportunity, where their movies come, and I show them how to do it.”

TOM CRUISE CONTINUES HIS LEGACY AS THE TOP GUN ACTION STAR

Art and cinema have a broader meaning and are beyond the box office or the out-of-the box serious stories tags. As far as movies are serving the purpose of creating a unique spectacle or an ever-lasting experience, irrespective of the genre the audiences will go to the theatres. At 61, Tom remains among the Top Gun stars of Hollywood. His M: I franchise is at par movies as far as engaging spy movies are concerned. With the tremendous success of Mission: Impossible 7, this seems to the beginning of new innings for the actor.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, released on July 12, 2023.

