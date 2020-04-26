Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who have recovered from COVID-19, has now offered their blood to help develop coronavirus vaccine. During a podcast, he and Wilson volunteered to donate their blood and plasma for coronavirus plasma therapy. The Castaway actor said that he has already thought a name of the vaccine if it is made from his blood donation. He said, “A lot of the questions (are) what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” he said. “We have not only been approached, we have said, Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?” Also Read - Tom Hanks Opens up About Battling Coronavirus, Says 'I Felt Extremely Itchy And Had Chills'

“In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine”, he added. Also Read - Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Return to Los Angeles After Recovering From Coronavirus



Earlier, Forest Gump actor opened up about his diagnosis and slow pace recovery while speaking to National Defense Radio Show. Revealing how wife Rita went through tougher time than he did, he revealed that she had much higher fever and has lost the sense of taste and smell. Talking about himself, he said that he felt extremely itchy and had chills, like never before. He even said that he also lost his sense of taste and smell which he did not realise at that time. The actor further revealed that despite the illness, he tried to keep himself physically active with a 30-minute stretch workout but termed it ‘extremely difficult’ as he used to be ‘wiped after 12 minutes’.

He was quoted as saying, “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I was very tired. I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I’ve never had before. Looking back, I realise I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn’t realize at the time.”

Currently, he and Wilson are feeling ‘just fine’ and ‘dandy’ after their fight with coronavirus.