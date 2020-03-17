Actor Tom Hanks has been discharged from the Australian hospital where he was in isolation after being tested positive for the COVID-19. However, his wife, Rita Wilson, who was also diagnosed with the coronavirus, remains hospitalised. Also Read - BMC Seals Shahid Kapoor's Gym, Reprimands Him And Owner For Using it Despite Shutdown Amid Coronavirus

The celebrated actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane for the shooting of his upcoming film – an Elvis Presley's biopic, in which he plays the role of the popular singer's iconic manager. Last week, Tom took to social media to announce that both he and Rita were infected with the deadly virus and were under medical supervision.

It is believed that Rita had performed at concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before she got diagnosed with the COVID-19. Australian authorities have reportedly been tracking the couple's contacts to identify if more people got the infection. The actor is believed to have returned to his rented apartment where he had been staying while shooting for the Baz Luhrmann film.

Earlier, while announcing the news of his diagnosis on social media, Tom had mentioned that he was thankful to the people of Australia and doctors who took good care of him and his wife. The Forrest Gump actor urged the fans to stay safe and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the growing infection in the world.

Around 400 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia and five deaths have been reported. While the toll has crossed the figure of 7000 worldwide. In India, over 120 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed with two deaths so far.

Meanwhile, more celebrities announced that they were tested positive for the coronavirus. James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju and Idris Elba went public with their diagnosis recently.