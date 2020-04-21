Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who tested positive for the coronavirus, have recovered and have been in self-quarantine since then. Now, the Forest Gump actor opened up about his diagnosis and slow pace recovery while speaking to National Defense Radio Show. Revealing how wife Rita went through tougher time than he did, he revealed that she had much higher fever and has lost the sense of taste and smell. Also Read - Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Return to Los Angeles After Recovering From Coronavirus

Talking about himself, he said that he felt extremely itchy and had chills, like never before. He even said that he also lost his sense of taste and smell which he did not realise at that time. The actor further revealed that despite the illness, he tried to keep himself physically active with a 30-minute stretch workout but termed it ‘extremely difficult’ as he used to be ‘wiped after 12 minutes’. Also Read - From Tom Hanks To Kanika Kapoor, These Celebs Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Check Out The List



He was quoted as saying, “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I was very tired. I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I’ve never had before. Looking back, I realise I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn’t realize at the time.”

While talking to CBS This Morning, Wilson said that her fever had shot up to 102 degrees following nine-day period of her being sick. She added that doctors prescribed her an anti-malarial pill, chloroquine. She said, “I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only tell you that I don’t know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break. My fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely nauseous, and I had vertigo. I could not walk, and my muscles felt very weak.”