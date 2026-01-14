Tom Hiddleston reveals his first Indian Film was Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas, calls SS Rajamouli an ‘excellent’ filmmaker

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has once again expressed his admiration for Indian cinema, and his words are winning hearts. In a recent conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, the actor spoke fondly about the very first Indian film he ever watched, and it has a strong Shah Rukh Khan connection.

Which was the first Indian film Tom Hiddleston watched?

When asked about his exposure to Indian films, Tom revealed that his journey began with Devdas. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 2002 romantic drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The film is known for its grand visuals, intense emotions, and unforgettable music.

Tom shared that he has loved Indian cinema for a long time and still clearly remembers watching Devdas in a local cinema years ago. He described the experience as extraordinary, adding that he had never seen anything quite like it before. The film, according to him, left a lasting impression.

Would Tom Hiddleston like to work in an Indian film?

The actor was also asked if he would ever consider working in an Indian film. While he didn’t give a direct answer, his response hinted at genuine interest. “I’ve loved Indian cinema for a long time,” he said, suggesting that the idea certainly appeals to him.

What did he say about SS Rajamouli?

When the topic of dream collaborations came up, Tom paused to think. As soon as filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s name was mentioned, his reaction was immediate and positive. Calling the director “excellent,” Tom acknowledged Rajamouli’s global impact.

SS Rajamouli, who last directed the blockbuster RRR in 2022, is known worldwide for his larger-than-life storytelling. The film starred NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, and brought Indian cinema massive international attention.

Tom Hiddleston’s longstanding admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

This isn’t the first time Tom has praised Shah Rukh Khan. In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Hungama, he had said that if any Bollywood star could play a variant of Loki, it would be Shah Rukh. “Shah Rukh Khan. He would be great,” Tom had said confidently.

Earlier, in a 2021 Prime Video video, Tom played a word association game where he linked both “India” and “Bollywood” to Shah Rukh Khan twice.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Oberoi, and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

With Hollywood stars openly admiring Bollywood icons, the global love for Indian cinema only continues to grow.