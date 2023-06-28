Home

Tom Holland And Zendaya Enjoyed Date Night At Beyonce’s Concert; Video Goes Viral

In the video, Tom Holland and Zendaya can be seen tapping their feet together while singing ‘Love On Top’ at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour concert.

The video of the couple having a blast at the event is making rounds on the internet. (Credits: Instagram)

Spider-man actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of those couples who converted their reel-life romance into a real one. The duo often get snapped enjoying vacations, on date nights and while spending gala time with each other. Although both Tom and Zendaya have been incredibly private about their relationship, their mushy pictures and statements about each other have been screaming romance from miles away. Now, the lovebirds have been filmed enjoying a date night at Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland. The video of the couple having a blast at the event is making rounds on the internet.

Tom Holland snapped with Zendaya at Beyonce‘s concert

The video of Tom Holland and Zendaya shows the duo tapping their feet together. They can be seen singing ‘Love On Top’ at Beyonce’s concert. In casual outfits, Tom and Zendays exude comfort and stylish at the same time. The Spider-Man actor wears a cap to attend the event whereas the actress picked glasses to complete her look.

TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING “LOVE ON TOP” AT BEYONCÉ’S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that’s the cutest thing you’ll see today #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/xLyxkxaUFi — ariannea (@ariannea_minaj) June 27, 2023



In another video, both Tom and Zendaya have been captured sitting in their seats at the venue.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at Beyoncé’s tour in Poland. pic.twitter.com/JVKZ0MI4Ej — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) June 27, 2023



Tom Holland’s carpentry skills wooed Zendaya

The video comes a few days after The Crowded Room actor revealed that he used his carpentry skills to impress Zendaya. In an interview with UNILAD, Tom Holland said, “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.” Tom also said that the fixing of the door laid a strong foundation for their relationship. Tom’s contribution to his enduring relationship with Zendaya includes such acts of service and humble nature.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s ‘sacred’ relationship

Earlier, while talking about his bond with the Emmy Award-winning actress, Tom Holland shared, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Rumours about the relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya circulated in 2021 as the couple was spotted kissing in a car. The intimate pictures went viral in no time. Since then, they have been going on vacations, attending concerts and showing affection publicly. Zendaya, in a loving birthday message, had even called Tom “the one who makes me the happiest.”

